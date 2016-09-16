Swaffham gears up for Food Festival weekend

All things food will be celebrated through a series of events taking place in Swaffham this weekend.

The programme forms part of the main weekend of events in the annual Brecks Food Festival, which celebrates all the tastes and ingredients the area has to offer.

Tomorrow, a food festival market will take place alongside the town’s traditional Saturday market in the Market Place.

The spectacle will feature a kilometre of bunting specially made by members of the Beachamwell WI for the occasion.

An apple and orchard fun day will also be held at the Green Britain Centre, between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the site’s orchard and gardens, as well as making their own apple pie using heritage varieties of the fruit.

There will also be garden trails and games, plus the chance for growers to have their own types of apple identified by an expert.Anyone interested is asked to bring an example of the fruit, some leaves and a branch if possible.

Then, on Sunday, an international food festival will take place at theAssembly Rooms, between 10 am and 2pm.

The event has been organised by the Iceni Partnership, in conjunction with the Norfolk Food and Drink Festival. Admission is free.