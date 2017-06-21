Swaffham gets together in the sunshine

The communities of Swaffham came together on Sunday for an afternoon of activities held to mark Father’s Day.

The event, which was organised by the Iceni Partnership, was also part of the Great Get Together initiative set up in memory of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

Farthers' Day Get Together at Swaffham Community Centre. Pictured organisers Left to Right Don Saunders. Zoltav Perlaki. Marta Csakyi ( Patisserie Iceni )

The partnership received a grant from Breckland Council to stage the event at the community centre.

Guests enjoyed a selection of international foods, provided by Iceni staff and volunteers, as they enjoyed the sunshine, while children were able to use up their energy on a bouncy castle.

An Iceni spokesman said: “It was great to see everyone in the community come together and have a lovely afternoon.”