Swaffham group seeks backing for new community initiative and Christmas lunch

Organisers of a new community project in Swaffham have appealed for public help to secure financial backing to the scheme.

Iceni Partnership officials need people to vote for their bid to the Aviva Community Funding programme for the Friendship Friday programme.

Samantha Harrington, from the partnership, said: “Friendship Friday will be a club for the ‘post-working age’ where guests may socialise whilst being provided with entertainment and activities, of which they have input.

“The project is principally catered for those living in rural areas of Breckland and consequently who find themselves socially isolated.”

Free transport would be provided to sessions, thanks to West Norfolk Community Transport. Officials intend to run the project for at least three years.

Voting is underway and will remain open until November 18. Individuals can cast up to 10 votes.

Further details about the project can be found online at community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-914.

Meanwhile, the partnership is also calling for guests and volunteers alike to sign up for its annual Christmas Day lunch next year.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, is open to individuals or families who are keen to enjoy the festive celebration with other town residents.

Although several volunteers have already signed up, the partnership says more are likely to be needed as numbers attending increase.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to phone the partnership on 01760 722800 or visit the group at the Swaffham Community Centre. The deadline to secure places is December 19.