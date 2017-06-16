Swaffham hospital transport scheme reaches 100 journey milestone, but officials say more drivers are needed

A transport scheme that helps elderly people get to medical appointments in the Swaffham area has celebrated its 100th journey with a plea for more helpers to get involved.

Organisers and volunteers from the Hospital Buddy scheme marked the milestone at the town’s community centre last Friday.

But officials say they need extra help to meet current and future support needs in the area.

The scheme is managed by the Swaffham and District Age Concern group, under the banner of Swaffham Support Services.

The project, which was launched last October, helps people who are not able to access other forms of transport get to appointments with their GP or dentist, as well as clinics at both the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.

People are referred to the scheme by their GP or other health professionals.

Co-ordinator Clair Ensom said: “It’s a much needed service which is regularly used by over 50 clients living in Swaffham and the surrounding villages.

“Each client is assigned their own Hospital Buddy Driver for their pre-booked appointment and their driver will stay by their side throughout, waiting with them in the waiting room and then bringing them home in a safe and timely manner.

“We continue to accept new clients to the the service as more clients approach us in need of this extra side by side support.”

The scheme needs around six more drivers, who are able to help for between one and three hours each month. Volunteers should have their own vehicles.

Anyone interested in getting involved should email hospitalbuddiesageconcernswaffham@outlook.com or phone 07393 981290 or 07393 981295 for further details.