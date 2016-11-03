Swaffham launch fundraising appeal in memory of popular postwoman

People in Swaffham are being urged to back a new fundraising appeal launched in memory of a popular town postwoman.

A coffee morning will be held next weekend in the town to support the appeal launched in memory of Carol Gilding, who died of cancer earlier this year, aged 62.

Members of the Swaffham Lions group are hoping to raise enough money to buy a chemotherapy pump for the Macmillan Centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The unit is hoping to purchase eight of the pumps, which cost £3,000 each.

To help kick off the campaign, a coffee morning is being held in Carol’s memory at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms next Saturday, November 12, between 9.30am and 1pm.

A club spokesman said: “Carol was a very popular postie who always had a smile and time to engage with people. She will be sadly missed.”

Attractions will include a book sale, cake stalls and a raffle.

Organisers say more than 150 books and many homemade cakes will be on offer, along with bottles of champagne donated by Tesco, which will be auctioned off.

Tickets for the event are priced £1, which includes a cup of tea, and are available from town centre businesses including Just Hair in Station Street, the Ceres Bookshop in London Street and the Market Cross cafe.

Further information is also available from Pam Tallon on 01760 721550 or other Lions members.