Swaffham Lions give fundraising boost to store

More than £1,600 has been raised for two good causes during a month-long fundraising partnership between the Swaffham Lions club and the town’s Tesco store.

The club hosted a series of collections at the Brocks Road site in aid of the store’s nominated charities, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

The collections raised a total of £1,643, which was presented to branch managers on Tuesday.

Candy Chapman, the store’s community champion, is pictured receiving the cheque from Lions president John Collins.

With them, and the Lions mascot, are Pam Tallon, left, and Michael Shepard.