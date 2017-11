Swaffham Lions held their annual Trolley Dash at Tesco in Swaffham.

The winning ticket holder was Doug Smith who asked his daughter, Julie Gibbs, to do the dash for him. Lions president, Pam Tallon, allowed Julie to preview the aisles to see which goods she wished to put in her trolley.

Proceeds from the dash will go to the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Picture: SUBMITTED.