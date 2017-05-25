Swaffham Lions hosts picture competition

Dozens of youngsters took part in an art competition organised by the Swaffham Lions.

The peace-themed competition was held as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations and attracted more than 60 entries.

Ada Harwood, of Swaffham Junior School, is pictured above with two of the judges, Lions president-elect Pam Tallon and town mayor Jill Skinner, after receiving her prize for the years three, four and five category.

Other winners were Oskar Harris, of the Sacred Heart School, in years six, seven and eight, and Alexandra Lain, of Litcham School for years nine to 11. Picture: SUBMITTED