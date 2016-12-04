Swaffham Lions take a stand to help Foodbank

As Christmas preparations continue for many families in our area, a community group has been doing its bit to help people who face the festive season in need.

Members of the Swaffham Lions club held a three-day collection at the town’s Tesco store in Brocks Road to gather vital supplies for the area’s Foodbank.

The goods will be distributed to families in need as part of the store chain’s annual Neighbourhood Food Collection, which supports the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Club members Dennis and Pam Tallon are pictured on the stall.