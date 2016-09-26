Swaffham man arrested for possession of £18,000 worth of heroin

A 57-year-old man from Swaffham has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
Officers carried out a routine search outside a property in Mill Street at 2.35pm on Friday, September 23 and seized what is believed to be heroin, with an estimated street worth of between £18,000 and £19,000.
The man in question was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and was later released on police bail pending further enquiries until Monday, November 14.
Inspector Jon Papworth said: “We do not tolerate drug dealing and will always take a proactive approach in bringing offenders to justice.
“We always encourage the community to report suspicious behaviour to their local officers.”
