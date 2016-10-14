Swaffham man jailed for 12 years for raping woman he met on dating site

A man from Swaffham has been jailed for 12 years this afternoon for raping a woman he met on a dating website in her own home.

Dave Wilby, 35, of Montagu Close, Swaffham, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court, having been found guilty of the offence frollowing a five-day trial earlier this year.

The court heard Wilby, who was also given an extended five year licence period and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, attacked his victim at an address in the Swaffham area on December 28 last year.

He had met the woman on the dating website Plenty of Fish, on which he described himself as a “nice, honest decent guy.”

After chatting with the woman on the website during the day, Wilby suggested meeting for a drink.

However, when the woman refused, he went to her home, forced his way inside and attacked her. He only left after being disturbed by one of the woman’s children, who had been upstairs. He was arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Amy Beck of Norfolk Constabulary’s Rape Investigation Unit, said: “This was a horrendous attack on a woman who was in the safety of her own home.

“It has had a profound impact on the victim who had no intention of meeting with Wilby that evening having only recently started chatting with him on Plenty of Fish.

“What makes this case even more shocking is the fact Wilby committed the offence knowing the victim’s children were upstairs

“Such a stranger attack is extremely rare in Norfolk and we would like to commend the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this investigation.

“We hope such a sentence will give her sense of closure, and that she can now move on more positively with her life.”