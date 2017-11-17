Swaffham remembers its lost heroes

Swaffham’s annual Remembrance service took place in the town centre on Sunday morning.

Scores of people gathered around the war memorial for the traditional wreath-laying ceremony ahead of a two minutes’ silence at 11am.

The ceremony was then followed by a service in the nearby St Peter and St Paul Church.

Swaffham Lions president Pam Tallon was among the community leaders who laid a wreath during the ceremony.

Picture: SUBMITTED