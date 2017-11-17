Search

Swaffham remembers its lost heroes

Swaffham’s annual Remembrance service took place in the town centre on Sunday morning.

Scores of people gathered around the war memorial for the traditional wreath-laying ceremony ahead of a two minutes’ silence at 11am.

The ceremony was then followed by a service in the nearby St Peter and St Paul Church.

Swaffham Lions president Pam Tallon was among the community leaders who laid a wreath during the ceremony.

Picture: SUBMITTED