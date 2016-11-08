Swaffham Rotarians enjoy charter anniversary dinner

Swaffham’s Rotary Club held its annual charter anniversary dinner at the town’s George Hotel on Monday night.

More than 40 club members and guests, including representatives of sister clubs from across the area, enjoyed the evening, which featured Narborough historian David Turner as the guest speaker.

Pictured above, from left, are Paul Sheffield, of the Dereham club, Swaffham president David Morris, district governor Derek Rothwell, Lynn Trinity president Bob Foster and Paul Chubbock, of the Watton club.