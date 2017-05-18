Swaffham Rotary Club hosts afternoon tea

Swaffham Rotary Club held an afternoon tea in aid of the End Polio Now campaign.

More than 50 people attended the event, raising more than £300 in the process.

The tea concluded the group’s campaign to raise for polio, which also included the planting of 10,000 crocuses back in November.

Swaffham International Rotary committee chairman Nigel Chambers said: “We are delighted with the result of our camapign which has helped raise the awareness of the campaign throughout the town.”

Pictured above at the event, from left, are: Nancy Briggs, Denis Bishop, Alan Henry, Barry Briggs, David Morris (president) and Nigel Chambers.