Swaffham’s dogs are top of the canine heavyweights

Losing weight is a common New Year’s resolution, but have you considered making it for your pet?

New research suggests dog owners in Swaffham should do just that, after the town was named in a list of places where Britain’s podgiest pooches can be found.

Figures published by Pets at Home say dogs in Swaffham are, on average, 41 per cent heavier than they should be.

That puts the town equal ninth on the heavyweight list, which is headed by Swinton in Yorkshire.

But local vets say they can help owners fight the flab.

Helen Manning, practice manager at the Swaffham Veterinary Centre, said obesity among pets was a large part of their workload.

The surgery offers clinics specifically designed to help animals shed the pounds, which they believe are often caused by owners over-feeding and treating their pets.

She said: “We’ve been here three years and I’ve seen more obese pets here than at any other practice I’ve worked at.

“We’re trying to beat it when they’re young by checking their weight when they come in to be neutered.”

Kelly Maclean, the practice’s head veterinary nurse, who leads the programme, is hopeful the finding will make owners address the issue.

She said: “The survey is upsetting, but I think it will encourage people to come in and say ‘Can we get this sorted out?’”

Obesity in dogs is linked to increased risks of cancer, heart disease and diabetes, as well as damage to their joints, bones and coat.

Following an initial examination, pets registered on the weight programme are assessed every four weeks.

And Mrs Maclean said: “We get really good progress. Once we explain the risks (of obesity) the uptake and compliance from owners is huge.

“It really does work if we can get them through the door. The stumbling block is they’re embarrassed, as they are for themselves.”

Alan Hughes, clinical director of the Grove practice, said they also regularly see overweight animals at their three surgeries in Swaffham, Fakenham and Dereham.

He said: “It’s a national problem and an increasing one.”

The practice uses a body condition score to assess the condition of animals on a scale of one to six, where one means the animal is emaciated and six is extremely obese.

Mr Hughes said many of the pets they see would be rated as four or five, either slightly or significantly overweight.

Surgeons do refer overweight animals to weight clinics and he stressed they were not there to judge, but to support owners.

He said: “We really want to help them be more successful in keeping the weight off.”

Pets at Home says it analysed the weights of more than 500,000 dogs for its survey, which concluded the nation’s canine friends were an average of 22 per cent overweight.

Dr Maeve Moorcroft, the company’s veterinary advisor, said: “One of the things many pet-owners struggle with is not spoiling their beloved dog with too many treats and snacks, for example chocolate, which can be harmful to their health.

“That’s why it’s important for pet owners to feed a balanced, nutritious diet to their dog.”