Swaffham school closed for two days due to flea infestation

Pupils at a school in Swaffham will have two days off due to a flea infestation.

Swaffham CE VA Infant School is closed today and Monday while it is fumigated.

More than 200 children will be affected by the closures.

Headteacher Marion Link said that they suspected the infestation yesterday afternoon, and had someone come in this morning to verify it.

“It’s horrible, staff are currently feeling itchy,” she added.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said the school is due to be open again on Tuesday.