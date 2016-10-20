Swaffham school mark 950th anniversary of Battle of Hastings

To mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, pupils from Sacred Heart School in Swaffham visited Castle Acre Priory on Friday to learn about the Normans’ victory over the Anglo-Saxons on the same day in 1066.

Key stage Three pupils possessing pens, writing books and clipboards learned about one of the most important battles in English history on a site where a a Norman knight fought alongside William the Conqueror.

Pupils from the Swaffham Sacred Heart visited the Castle Acre Priory to learn about the legacy of the Norman Conquest on the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings. ANL-161017-082221009

Castle Acre Priory was built for Norman knight William de Warenne, who fought at Hastings, just a few years after that famous battle. Pupils found out about Norman life, including stonemasonry, chart book exercises and traditional Norman market days.

The school was one of five to visit the priory on the day.