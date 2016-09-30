Swaffham set for Visual Arts Festival launch

A month-long celebration of the arts will be launched at a Swaffham school this evening.

The town’s 21st annual Visual Arts Festival opens at the Nicholas Hamond Academy at 7pm tonight, with a presentation from former Lotus chief designer Peter Stevens, who now heads his own consultancy firm.

The Peter Stevens-designed record-breaking Ecotricity Nemesis electric car is on display at The Green Britain Centre in Swaffham. ANL-160928-111204001

The event is the first of seven taking place at venues around the town between now and the end of October.

The festival, which is organised by the town’s Rotary Club and sponsored by Abel Homes, will raise funds for a host of good causes supported by them.

President David Morris said: “We want to make a contribution to the appreciation and understanding of the visual arts. We also want to raise money for the worthwhile causes that we support. We believe that we have this balance right and we know that our contributors and artists will not disappoint.”

The next festival event is on Wednesday October 12, when Tony Bramley, a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, presents a range of abstract prints called The Russians Are Coming at the George Hotel in Station Street from 7pm. Tickets are £6.

The Swaffham Camera Club will then hold its own exhibition of work at the Drill Hall on Sporle Road on October 15 and 16, between 10am and 4pm each day.

On Thursday, October 20, Julia Stafford-Allen, a garden historian and Norfolk county organiser of the National Gardens Scheme, will give a talk on the history of garden visits at the Assembly Rooms. Tickets for the event, which begins at 7pm, are priced £6.

The Embroiderers’ Guild will then stage an exhibition of work inspired by the 300th anniversary of the birth of Capabiliity Brown at the Green Britain Centre from October 24 to 28.

That display had been due to take place at Oxborough Hall.

A screening of the George Clooney film The Monuments Men will take place at the Community Centre on Tuesday, October 25, from 7pm. Tickets are £2.

And the schedule is completed with the festival exhibition, which starts with a preview evening on Friday October 28.

The display is then open to the public over the following two days.

Tickets for each event can be bought at the door or, in advance, at the Ceres Bookshop in London Street. A discounted Festival Pass, valid for all events is also available.