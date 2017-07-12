Swaffham set to share £230,000 district council funding

Swaffham is set to receive a share of £230,000 of district council funding to help enhance and promote the town.

The cash will be allocated to a Market Towns Initiative developed by Breckland Council officials, after the scheme was backed by the authority’s ruling cabinet on Monday.

The scheme is intended to fund projects that will improve the economic, social and cultural offering of the district’s five main towns.

The initiative has already helped to pay for improved signage around town centres, enhanced flower beds, and community Christmas events.

The exact amount that will be allocated to Swaffham is not yet clear. A report published ahead of the meeting said the council was not proposing to divide the funding between the towns.

It insisted a “district-wide approach” was needed to ensure the greatest value for money.

But Paul Claussen, the authority’s executive member for place, said afterwards: “Market towns are a key feature of the local landscape and play an important role in our district’s economy.

“As is the case in many parts of the country, Breckland’s high streets and town centres are facing real challenges, such as competition from out-of-town shopping centres, nearby cities, and online shopping.

“I’m pleased to see considerable funding being put behind this initiative and a commitment for Breckland to work with its partners to further promote and protect our market towns.”