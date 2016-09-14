Swaffham shoppers urged to vote and increase cash boost for town play area

A Swaffham play area is set to rake in thousands of pounds of supermarket cash, but needs your help to maximise the pay-out.

The Merryweather play area has been chosen to receive a grant from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

The scheme uses money generated from the five pence charges which are now levied on plastic carrier bags to fund community projects.

Town council officials have led a bid for funding to replace the site’s roundabout and other equipment.

The site has now been chosen as a beneficiary and a vote will start in local stores later this month to determine whether the project gets either £8,000, £10,000 or £12.000.

Town mayor Paul Darby said: “We are delighted Merryweather play area has been chosen to receive one of the grants from the Bags of Help initiative.

“We hope that people will get behind the bid and vote for our scheme so that we can secure the higher finding levels and go ahead with all of the new equipment, cleaning and painting.”

The vote is due to begin on September 26 and will continue until October 9.

Customers can take part using a token given to them each time they go into a branch.

Almost £12 million has so far been distributed through the scheme to 1,170 community projects.

And Lindsey Crompton, the chain’s head of community, said: “We are already seeing some great results from groups transforming their own environmental and greenspace areas.

“There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”