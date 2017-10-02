Swaffham stages Apple Fest

Over the weekend, Swaffham’s Green Britain Centre annual Apple Fest drew in some 800 visitors on the Saturday alone.

“It’s been very successful,” said head of the centre, Paul Woodmin. “We’ve been blown away by the response.”

Hi-tech stilt walker, Alex Highbury, attracted a lot of attention- including that of the head of the centre, Paul Woodmin MLNF17PB10413

Stalls promoted local crafts, local seasonal crops and local low-impact businesses

This year the emphasise was on a vegan way of life. The food was vegan, as was the barbecue and even the beer in the beer tent.

One of the most vegan of products is organically-produced apples.

Apple enthusiast, Bob Lever, from Walpole Highway, was on hand with scores of varieties of apples which helped visitors identify the old apple trees in their back gardens.

Mark Bradnum, East Anglian representative of Surfers Against Sewage was selling beach clean kits MLNF17PB10410

“It’s been a very patchy year. A late frost in parts of Norfolk killed a lot of blossom. I’ll be lucky to get six boxes of apples from my 30 Bramley trees, for example,” he said.

Youngsters found much to entertain them including the giant figure of stilt walker, Alex Highbury, who strode through on hi-tech legs promoting the event.

Paul Woodmin, who himself became a vegan in January, said that more and more people were turning to veganism. The proof that vegans eat well was underlined by a the tasty vegan food on offer on Sylvia Warry’s stall.

She is promoting NOGH – no one goes hungry – which, using social media, aims to bring small producers together and by-pass the world’s mass producers of food.

Sylvia Warry who is hoping to create an on-line community with the aim of bringing small producers together MLNF17PB10412

Vegans say veganism is all about creating a more humane and sustainable world. One of the enemies of that aim is the fast-growing pollution of the oceans with billions of pieces of indestructible plastic. Helping turn the tide was Mark Bradnum, the East Anglian representative of Surfers Against Sewage, who was selling beach clean kits.The drive to keep Norfolk beaches clean will be continued at Hunstanton on Saturday, October 28 at 10am outside the boathouse.