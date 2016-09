A departing Swaffham supermarket boss has been praised for his contribution by a town charity group.

Scott Garrod, who has managed the Tesco store in Brocks Road for the past two years, received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Lions club in recognition of his support for their work before his departure to a similar role at another branch.

Mr Garrod is pictured above, third from right, with Lions members Dennis Tallon, Mike Stenning, John Collins, Pam Tallon and Colin Mowles.