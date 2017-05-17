Swaffham street collection boosts hospice cause

Hundreds of pounds were raised to help provide vital care and support for people with terminal illnesses in the Swaffham area at the weekend.

Fundraisers from the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice held their annual street collection in the Swaffham Market Place on Saturday.

A total of £617.79 was collected, which will go towards the annual £100,000 the charity has to raise to maintain the services it provides.

Hospice treasurer Adrian Adcock said: “Once again, the people of Swaffham and district have supported us very well. It’s one of the best results we have had in the last few years.”

The charity will be continuing its fundraising efforts at various community events around the area over the summer.

Its next major event is the fourth annual Concert of Choirs, featuring the Marham Bluebirds and the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir, which will take place at the Assembly Rooms on October 7.

The hospice’s annual general meeting will take place at its offices in Brocks Road on Tuesday, June 20, at 7.30pm. All are welcome to attend.