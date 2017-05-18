Swaffham student Rebecca gears up for Peddars hike

A Swaffham student is gearing up for a fundraising walking challenge in aid of her school.

Rebecca Cotterill, who attends the Sacred Heart School, is in training to walk the Peddars Way route during the forthcoming half-term and is aiming to complete it in under 20 hours.

The feat is one of a number of fundraising challenges the school community is taking on to help fund improved IT facilities, as well as its ongoing application for free school status.

The school is aiming to raise £4,700 and has launched the 47-4-47 challenge to help them reach the feat.

Events include a whole school lap challenge where each year group will walk 47 laps around the school field, with a special appearance of staff and parents on Monday.

Students are also being given a half-term challenge to take part in a sponsored event for 47 minutes. This can be anything from tennis to vacuuming the floor.