Swaffham students help Foodbank

As the countdown to Christmas continues, pupils at a Swaffham school have been doing their bit to help make the festive season a bit easier for those in need.

A team of year seven students at the Nicholas Hamond Academy have led an Advent campaign in support of the King’s Lynn Foodbank.

But, instead of the traditional Advent countdown, the students launched a reverse Advent calendar.

That meant that, instead of taking a treat, items of food were given towards making up hampers for those less fortunate.

Many students and staff also supported the initiative and several boxes of food have now been given to the Foodbank,.

The contents will be distributed to people in urgent need of help during the festive period.