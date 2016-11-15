Swaffham students hit fundraising target for care home

Two Swaffham sixth-formers have taken to the football pitch to raise funds for residents at a town care home.

A total of £241 was raised for the Meadow House residents’ fund through a charity football match organised by Jake Eves and Robbie Boulter, who attend the Nicholas Hamond Academy sixth form.

Home manager Maria Seitan said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Jake, Robbie and their friends and family.”

The two teams are pictured above before the match, which was played at Swaffham Town’s Shoemakers Lane ground.