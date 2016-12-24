Swaffham students impress at Marham competition

Students from Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy tested their scientific skills during a rocket car competition held at RAF Marham.

The team was one of five from schools around Norfolk and Suffolk which took part in the contest to build and race rocket powered cars at the base, as part of its programme of centenary events.

The Hamond team were edged into second place by just two tenths of a second, but won the teambuilding section of the competition.

Members of the Hamond team are pictured above during the event.

Picture submitted