Swaffham students inspired as car guru opens arts festival

A designer famous for his work on some of Britain’s most famous cars inspired Swaffham’s students before kicking off the town’s annual arts showcase.

Peter Stevens’ career has taken him to Lotus and McLaren, and even included the chance to design the flying Cheetah car for the revived Captain Scarlet series.

Another of his creations, the record-breaking Ecotricity Nemesis electric car, is also displayed at the Green Britain Centre.

And he opened the town’s Visual Arts Festival at the Nicholas Hamond Academy last Friday with a talk called Car design: the tools and the tracing paper.

But, before that, he gave a presentation to dozens of the academy’s students.

David Morris, president of the Swaffham Rotary Club, which organises the festival, said: “Our speaker was extremely stimulating and interesting.

“One or two of the students were quite inspired to think about going into design careers.”

The festival, which is sponsored by Abel Homes, continues this Wednesday, October 12, when Tony Bramley will display a series of photographic prints inspired by the Suprematist movement of the early 20th century.

The event will take place at the George Hotel, starting at 7pm. Admission is £6 either on the door or in advance from the Ceres bookshop.