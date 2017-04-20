Swaffham traders pledge more community events following Easter day success

More funds were raised for community events in a Swaffham shopping precinct during a packed Easter fun day at the weekend.

Traders in Plowright Place hosted a host of activities, including an egg hunt, Punch and Judy, hook-a-duck and face painting during the event on Saturday.

Easter Egg Hunt organised by Plowright Place, shop owners in Swaffham Getting the Easter colouring stall underway at Cards & More, LtoR, brothers, Toby (4) and Max (6) Birtles

The day raised almost £400 towards further initiatives at the centre.

And Sue Allen, who helped to organise the day, said: “It was really good. All the money raised goes back into more events for the community.

“It’s a group of us shopkeepers who have got together and formed these children’s events and there’ll be more events for Plowright in the future.”

Last week, the traders’ efforts received the support of town councillors, when they approved the award of a £750 grant towards the staging of three events in the centre this year, despite the opposition of some members who wanted to see greater promotion of its own market.

The Easter day was the first of them, while a Halloween eventwill take place at the end of October.

A third event is also being arranged to coincide with the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.