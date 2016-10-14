Swaffham twinning charter review announced

A review of Swaffham’s twinning charters is to be undertaken, with less focus on civic visits.

The move, which was outlined during Wednesday’s town council meeting, comes just two weeks after visitors from Swaffham’s twin towns of Couhe, France, and Henmoor, Germany, visited the area.

An initial meeting is set to take place before Christmas in order to begin the redrafting process.

Mayor Paul Darby said it was intended that the work would be completed before the 50th anniversary of the original charter in 2018.

He also thanked all the residents and groups who supported the latest twinning visit.

A report from town clerk Richard Bishop, which was read to the meeting, said the emphasis would be on promoting educational and work connections.

He said there would reduced focus on civic visits which were felt to be “unsustainable” in their current form.