Swaffham Visual Arts Festival raises thousands for charities

More than £4,500 has been raised for good causes through this year’s Swaffham Visual Arts Fesitval, it has been announced.

Organisers say the total is significantly down on last year’s record haul of more than £6,000, but up on the total received two years ago.

They have also praised the work on show as being of the highest quality yet seen in the town.

A string of events were held at venues across the town during the festival, held throughout October, culminating in a three-day exhibition.

Festival director Nigel Chambers said: “Sixty exhibitors, established favourites and talents new to our exhibition, displaying over 250 works in a range of media alongside the products of craftspeople skilled in ceramics, silver, wood and textiles,.

“There has been something to please all tastes.”

David Morris, chairman of the town’s Rotary Club, which organises the festival, said: “We try to achieve a balance between promoting visual art in Swaffham and its region, providing a service to artists in the area and raising money for, mainly local, charitable causes.”

“We could not put on a programme like this without help from many people.

“Festival sponsors, supporters and advertisers, speakers and venue providers have been generous.

“Our loyal exhibitors continue to support us. Our public come to our events, buy works of art, and demonstrate that Swaffham has a real cultural life.”