Swaffham woman to tackle the Spiral to the Summit windmill climbing challenge

A Swaffham woman is taking on the Spiral to the Summit windmill climbing challenge in September, to raise funds for the Stroke Association.

Anna Bridle, 48, was inspired to take on the climbing challenge after her husband, Iain Bridle, had a stroke in September 2015.

Mr Bridle’s stoke left him with left-sided weakness and difficulties with his balance and vision. He also had several mini-strokes earlier this year, which have left him with speech problems.

Mrs Bridle said: “I am really looking forward to the event. I’ve brought myself a stepping machine, as we live in a bungalow, so I needed as much practice climbing up and down stairs. I try to do 305 per day to match the height of the windmill.

“After the amazing support Iain received from Stroke Association, I was keen to raise funds to help others get the support they need.

“We wanted to give something back to the charity and in doing so have also become volunteers and ambassadors.”

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding to the brain.

With more than 100,000 people in the UK suffering a stroke each year, there are now over 1.2 million people in the UK living with the effects of a stroke.

And the Stroke Association works directly with survivors, their families and carers, with health and social care professionals, scientists and researchers, to improve stroke care and support people to make the best recovery they can.

Community and Events fundraiser at the Stroke Association, Louise Everett said: “With around 100,000 strokes in the UK each year, it’s vital we have people like Anna to help raise vital funds. We’re incredibly grateful to Anna for her all of her support.

“At the Stroke Association we want to be there for everyone affected by a stroke, and the funds raised by Anna at her fundraising event will help make this a reality.”

Mrs Bridle is set to take on the Spiral to the Summit windmill climbing challenge on September 17. She is aiming to raise as much as she can to aid the Stroke Association’s research to develop new treatments and ways of preventing strokes, as well as providing care to survivors, their families and carers.