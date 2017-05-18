Swing ball raises money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The Great Barn at Knights’ Hill Hotel played host to a Spring Swing Ball to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Around 150 guests enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks and dancing for the good cause along with an auction an raffle.

Music was provided by The King Size Papas who played an infectious blend of good-time jump and jazz music from the 1940s and 50s along with a number of other hits.

The event, which was sponsored by The Big Prawn, Jack Richards and Son and Greenyard Frozen UK, raised a total of £3,500.

Bespak also provided a prize for the raffle.

Fundraising officer Leanne Tyers said: “A lot of hard work went into the organisation for a few months but I think it paid off.

“We raised a great total of £3,500, which is the average cost of one our missions, and that was our overall aim.

“We would also like to thank the Great Barn at Knights’ Hill Hotel.

“We have an excellent relationship with them and they are great supporters of everything we do.”

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, which was first launched back in 2000, has been saving lives for more than 17 years.

During that time, they have attended 21, 290 missions across East Anglia.

To become involved with the charity, please visit: www.eaaa.org.uk

Pictured above are guests at the East Anglian Air Ambulance Spring Swing Ball.

