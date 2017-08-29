Take a look inside upcycled double-decker vintage bus

West Norfolk business partners have given a double-decker bus a new lease of life by transforming it into a luxurious office space.

Louise Banham and Marc Barber worked alongside four others to upcycle an out-of-use double-decker bus into a working office space.

The business duo, who own Rustic Warehouse, in West Lynn, and Bobo’s Beard Company, in Downham, took on this challenging fete thee-months’ ago, working on the bus in their spare time.

Ms Banham said: “We originally bought it for its seats because that is a major part of our business, recycling and repurposing items.

“We just fell in love with the idea of making an amazing space out of the double-decker bus. We wanted to make something that could double as a working, sleeping and chill out area.”

With house prices ever increasing, Ms Banham said they wanted to give someone an alternative to an extension, or a business an extra working environment.

The double-decker bus, which is named Herbie, has worked many jobs since 1985 and the Rustic Warehouse team hope with this makeover he will continue to do so.

Mr Barber said: “This is the biggest project we have ever taken on to date, but we enjoyed it that much that we are hoping to do it again.

“With this one, we didn’t plan anything we just went along with it. But, the great thing about it is that it still functions as a bus and has working electric. It is ideal for an extra office space.”

Planning on creating a mobile soup kitchen, the Rustic Warehouse team intend to drive their next double-decker bus around Lynn town centre, handing out soup to homeless and vulnerable people.

“We are planning on giving each of our buses a different purpose and style. For instance, we want to make a soup kitchen bus, which we will drive into the centre of town and use to hand out soup to homeless people,” said Mr Barber.

“We are also thinking of taking one to Glastonbury and making a mobile cocktail bar.

“I got the idea in my head to transform a double-decker bus and I just had to go with it. We like to test ourselves with new projects, and I think this one went really well.”

To buy the bus visit, http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/311945774600.

But, you will have to act quick because bids are already coming in.