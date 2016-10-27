Take a selfie in a Gazelle helicopter at Army recruit event in King’s Lynn

The British Army is offering members of the public the chance to take a selfie in a Gazelle helicopter as part of an Army reserve recruitment drive.

The event, which will take place in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place tomorrow (Friday, October 28) and Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm, will demonstrate a wide variety of paid opportunities to anyone seeking a challenge, adventure or training in their spare time.

In addition to the Gazelle helicopter, visitors will also get the chance to try out a virtual reality parachute jump or drive a Challenger 2 battle tank through headset technology.

WO1 Malcolm Mooney, Royal Logistics Corps, said: “Local people will have the opportunity to meet soldiers and ask any questions they have about army life, and about the varied roles the soldiers carry out.

“Various types of army equipment, such as a Gazelle helicopter and weapons systems, along with military working dogs will be at the event to demonstrate the variety of roles available.”

The event is being held to support the Army’s campaign A Better You to encourage people to sign up.

Sergeant Andrew Yorke, army air corps, who will be at the event, said: “I would recommend a career in the army to anyone who is looking to gain valuable life skills in a secure job that allows you to make lifelong friends and develop every day.”