‘Take it to our leader’, Swaffham town councillors told over car park enforcement plea

Town councillors in Swaffham have demanded action to properly enforce the rules relating to use of its car parks.

The move, which was agreed at a meeting on Wednesday, followed assurances that Breckland Council leader William Nunn would look at the issue if the council contacted him about it.

Mr Nunn met the town’s district councillors earlier this week for talks on a number of issues, with parking high on the agenda.

There have been repeated calls for the existing two hour time limit in areas like the Market Place to be properly enforced in order to stop drivers parking there all day, often to commute to work elsewhere.

District councillor Ian Sherwood said that, although officials would need to update the regulations, he was confident Mr Nunn would respond quickly.

He said: “I hope, by your next meeting, you will have an answer.”

In recent months, the town council has been in talks with the district council about the possiblity of taking over the management of the car parks itself.

And Robert Bartrum was a lone voice arguing the town should still pursue that option.

He said: “We should manage it and make money for the town.”

But former town mayor Paul Darby, who is another of the town’s district councillors, said it would be too expensive and Breckland set aside £300,000 a year for Swaffham’s car parks alone.

He added: “What you’ll get in fines is peanuts.”