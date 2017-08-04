Tales from the sea at King’s Lynn gallery’s afternoon

The sea was the theme of an art-making afternoon held at Lynn’s Fermoy Gallery last Friday.

The session was held as part of the annual King’s Lynn Festival, which closed at the weekend, and was supported by staff from the Kettle’s Yard art gallery in Cambridge.

Visitors were invited to try their hand at creating their own works based on the sea and the work of 20th century Cornish artist Alfred Wallis.

Many of his works are displayed at Kettle’s Yard.

Pictured above during the event are, from left, Jo Tanmer, Sophie Cullinan and Imogen Phillips.

