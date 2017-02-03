Tax freeze ‘is not an option’, says Breckland Council chief

Residents will have to pay more in order to protect frontline services, Breckland Council officials have warned.

Members of the authority’s cabinet will look at three options for increasing the charge at a meeting on Tuesday.

The alternatives include a two per cent rise, adding around £1.47 to bills for average band D homes, a £5 rise for band D, a value between those two or another combination.

The council says it is on course to find £2.7 million of savings or new income streams by 2020.

But executive member for finance, Pablo Dimoglou, said cuts in central government funding meant they had no choice but to increase tax.

He said: “We have avoided making cuts to frontline services through prudent financial planning and making our services and back-office teams more efficient.

“We will always do what we can to keep the financial burden off local residents, but freezing council tax is not an option, particularly if we want to continue delivering excellent services while having the ability to make new investments and offer non-statutory support such as grants.”