Taxi driver assaulted in King’s Lynn

A taxi driver has been assaulted during an altercation with passengers.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which happened in Lynn on Saturday (September 16).

At about 9.45pm on Gaywood Road, an altercation occurred between a taxi driver and the passengers – a man and a woman.

Police said the victim was punched in the face by the man causing a lump to his forehead an reddening under his eye.

The man is said to have then left the vehicle before running over the bonnet and the roof, causing dents to the bodywork.

A man in his 20s from the Plymouth area was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and released.

He remains under investigation whilst the enquiry continues, however.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault or the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Caroline Docking at Lynn’s Police Station on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.