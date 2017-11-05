Tea party boost for Macmillan group

Almost £1,200 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support in West Norfolk during a Mad Hatters Tea Party held by Waggtails in the Great Barn at Manor Farm, Tattersett.

A great number of people enjoyed an excellent tea during the event, which raised £1,183.94 thanks to the hard work of Shirley Wagg and Fiona Unick-Wagg, with assistance from Laura Worsley, Allison Breknell and the White China Company.

Lynn Macmillan group chairman Howard Moore, centre, said it was a really enjoyable event, one which he looks forward to attending each year. Picture: SUBMITTED