Team continues to grow here at Lynn News

The Lynn News has welcomed another three new recruits to its expanding team this week.

Rebecca Baxter, pictured left, Paige Freshwater, centre, and Simone Kybert joined the staff based in the Purfleet Street offices on Monday.

Rebecca, 30, from Gayton, will be working as a media sales adviser.

She said: “I have previously worked in dance as well as retail head office for quite some time in London. I’m excited to start a new career in media with such a growing company.”

Paige, 20, originally from Grimsby but now living in Lynn, started her new role as a trainee reporter this week, having only finished her journalism course at Liverpool John Moores University last Friday.

“I’m looking forward to joining such a strong newspaper after studying journalism for three years,” she said.

Simone, 20, from South Wootton, took her position as receptionist at the start of the week.

She will be the new face of the Lynn News, meeting and greeting readers and advertisers as they walk through the door.

Simone said: “I have always worked in hospitality so I’m looking forward to trying something new. It’s great that Iliffe Media is investing in the town.”

And as of Monday, the reception here at Limes House will be open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm – so pop in and say hello.