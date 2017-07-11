Teams net thousands for West Norfok charity at 24-hour match

Players achieved their goal of raising funds for and awareness of a mental health charity at the weekend during a 24-hour football match.

Two teams representing Lynn-based firms Penny Wood Recycling and Studio 20a kicked off at midday at Alive Lynnsport on Saturday for West Norfolk Mind.

24hr Charity Football at Lynnsport by West Norfolk Mind.

The event, which finished 24 hours later on Sunday, raised more than £4,000 for the cause – more than double their target.

Organiser and owner of Penny Wood Recycling Sam Penniston said he came up with the idea after seeing a similar event in the news years ago.

He decided to devote the match to West Norfolk Mind, where he volunteers once a week, as it is a cause which means a lot to him.

“I thought now would be a good opportunity to have the match as I’ve now just come out of depression,” he said.

“I didn’t talk about it for a year, but it made me feel a lot better when I did, and that’s the goal of this – to raise awareness and tell everyone it’s okay.

“West Norfolk Mind also desperately need funding to help support their service.”

The six-a-side charity match saw players of the eight-strong teams swap with one of their three substitutes during the 24-hour period for short breaks.

Sam said he completed about 20 hours’ worth of football during the event.

24 hour footbal match at Lynnsport to raise awareness of and funds for West Norfolk Mind. Photo: SUBMITTED.

“The game was very close throughout the 24 hours but ended up 354-314 to team Penny Wood Recycling,” he added.

He thanked the players, their families and friends and the businesses who all supported the cause – as well as former King’s Lynn Town manager Keith Rudd who spoke of his experience with mental health.

“It was stressful, it was physically and mentally exhausting, I’ve got blisters on my blisters but I would absolutely go through all that again to raise money for a charity I care deeply about,” Sam added.

“A huge thank you to the players for their efforts on and off the pitch. You were all amazing – despite the heat, the blood, the blisters and the muscle injuries, you all carried on anyway and for the best part kept smiling.”

You can still donate to the cause by emailing: sam.penniston@pennywoodrecycling.co.uk or visiting: www.justgiving.com/companyteams/FootballForWestNorfolkMind.