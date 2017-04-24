Tears of joy as Jody picks up OBE at Buckingham Palace

Proud mum Ann Cundy has spoken of her ‘tears of joy’ after watching son Jody pick up an OBE at Buckingham Palace.

Jody, 38, was honoured for his services to cycling and swimming in front of his dad Alan, brother Ashley and his mum during a glittering two-hour ceremony.

After watching the Duke of Cambridge present Jody with his latest accolade, Ann, from Walpole St Andrew, said: “I’m immensely proud because Jody has worked really, really hard

“He is a real ambassador for sport, especially disabled sport. He has inspired and helped lots of kids over the years.

“Even though it’s the second time he has been honoured, it was a truly amazing day. Being there with the likes of David Beckham, with Victoria getting an OBE for her fashion, was incredible.

“It is one of many days in our lives where we’ve been so proud of everything he has achieved.

“Jody had a big smile on his face all day.

“I had tears in my eyes when the presentation was made, it was such a special moment.

“Prince William did an amazing job and he spent so long talking to everyone.”

It was the second time multiple medal winner Jody has been recognised with a gong after winning two golds at last summer’s Paralympics in Rio.

His OBE came eight years after he was given an MBE in recognition of his success at the 2008 games in Beijing, where he also won double gold.

The Wisbech-born cycling star has represented Great Britain at six Summer Paralympics, winning seven golds in swimming and cycling events.

Jody, who is one of only a handful of athletes that have become Paralympic champion in two different sports, has also competed in multiple World Championships, winning 21 medals during an illustrious career.

It was back in 2006, that he switched his attentions from swimming to cycling, competing at international events in the C4 disability category.

He now has his sights on the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, which would, incredibly, be his seventh games.

“Everything is focused for Tokyo but Jody is taking each year as it comes,” said Ann.

“We’ve seen plenty of swimming pools and velodromes over the years but so many amazing sights across the world with it.”