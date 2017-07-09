Technology boost means no compostible bags needed for West Norfolk food waste scheme

People in West Norfolk will no longer have to use environmentally friendly bags to ensure their food waste is recycled, council chiefs say.

Officials have announced that the compostible bags which have had to be used in residents’ food caddies up to now are to be scrapped, because of advances in technology.

The bags have previously been criticised for a perceived lack of durability.

Ian Devereux, West Norfolk Council’s environment portfolio holder, said: “We’ve been working with our contractors to make it easier and more convenient for our residents to recycle food waste using old plastic bags.

“The new technology used by our food waste contractor Biogen means all liners and packaging are now stripped out during the processing.

“This makes it much easier for people as they don’t have to remember to buy compostable bags from us or other retailers. They can reuse any bags they may have around the house.”

The move means that any small bag can now be used to wrap food waste.

But the council says that, under its revised contract, unwrapped food waste that is put into the caddies may not be collected at all.

Mr Devereux said: “Over the new few weeks we will phase out the sale of compostable bags as they will no longer be required.

“I hope that this change will encourage more residents to take up the food waste service as it great way to prevent waste from going into landfill.”