Teen airlifted to hospital after boating incident in King’s Lynn

A man was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after he was injured in a boating incident this morning.

A Magpas helicopter landed in Lynn at around 11.20am, after which the medical team assessed the man (in his teens) who had sustained abdominal and pelvic injuries.

They provided him with advanced pain relief before airlifting him to the hospital in Cambridge.

Mapas doctor Charlotte Haldane, paramedic Ollie Robinson, pilot Andy Figg and crew member Lee Kennedy all responded to the call.

All other emergency services were also in attendance.