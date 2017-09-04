Teen dies in crash at Mundford

A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash which happened in Mundford on Saturday morning.

A red Mini Cooper and a blue Vauxhall Zafira were in a collision on the A134, near to the junction with the A11, at about 5am.

The driver of the Mini, aged in his late teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended and it was reopened shortly after midday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with information regarding the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the accident, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101.