Teen taken to hospital after falling from horse in Northwold

A teenager was taken to hospital after falling from a horse in Northwold this morning (Friday, December 30).

An ambulance crew responded to reports of the incident at 9.05am on a track off of Thetford Road.

A teenage girl was treated having been injured following the fall.

She was treated for head and neck injuries and was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.