Teenager assaulted in attempted robbery in King’s Lynn

A teenager was assaulted in an attempted robbery in Lynn last week.

A girl in her late teens was walking along Kings Green towards Winston Churchill Drive at about 11.50pm on Friday, November 3, when she was approached by a woman who demanded she hand over a ring.

When the victim refused, the suspect assaulted her before making off.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her face.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information should contact Det Con Emma Cross at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.