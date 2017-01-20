Terminally ill Sheila, from West Winch, enjoys glamtastic night

A terminally ill woman from West Winch has had one of her greatest wishes fulfilled thanks to friends and family.

Sheila Juby, 56, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in November and ever since those closest to her received the heartbreaking news, they wanted to make sure she enjoyed something she had wanted to do for years.

Sister Linda Fysh explained: “Sheila has been a huge T. Rex fan since we were kids – they were all she used to put on, and she would always be dancing around to them.”

Along with Linda’s son and son-in-law who run The Winch on Main Road, they arranged for a glam rock tribute act to put on a show at the pub on Saturday evening just for Sheila.

Linda added: “We wanted to get a tribute band for Sheila as one of her things to do, as it’s something she’s always wanted to do. We originally wanted to do it as a surprise but we just don’t know how long we’ve got, and we wanted to do it while Sheila can still enjoy it.”

The cancer diagnosis came somewhat out of the blue for Sheila and her family, as although it had claimed some of their relatives, when Sheila became ill, it was not thought that it would be as serious as it turned out to be.

Linda said: “When Sheila was first ill, we were sort of convinced that it was an ulcer, because certain things she was eating were making her ill. But she found out from the doctors that that was not the case – they told her it was cancer.

“It was heartbreaking – we lost our mum and older sister to cancer. Me and Sheila are so close, too, so it’s horrible.”

So after the devastating diagnosis, it seemed only fitting to hold the 70s-themed evening for Sheila.

Norwich-based glam rock tribute band the Glamtastics put on a night of “hits from a golden age” at The Winch, which Sheila has personal connections to as she used to help out there.

Lisa Turvey, Sheila’s daughter, posted about the evening on Facebook and said: “A night held at The Winch for the most amazing mum, sister, aunty, nan and friend anyone could ever ask for.

“You are a special person in everyone’s heart who knows you and we all love you. I love you.”

As an avid filly fan, horse-riding is next on Sheila’s list of things to do.

Linda said: “She’s a horse fanatic, but it’s just finding somewhere that will let her ride a horse.

“She just wants to get back in the saddle.”