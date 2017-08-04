Termination notice sent to school trust

A termination warning notice has been sent to Eastern Multi-Academy Trust (EMAT) after a West Norfolk secondary school received a poor Ofsted report.

The notice comes after Downham Market Academy was put into special measures by Ofsted in July, when the education watchdogs said it was “failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education”.

Inspectors accused Downham Market Academy managers and governors of failing to do what was necessary to improve standards.

Regional schools commissioner for East of England, Tim Coulson, responded to the Ofsted report by sending a letter to EMAT.

In the letter, he said the report raised many of the same issues noted in the original notice and it “therefore is evidence that the trust has not adequately addressed my concerns”.

Chief executive of EMAT, Duncan Ramsey said: “We are already working with Tim Coulson on transferring the trust to another sponsor, and this has been on its way for a few months now.”

In November, the trust, which was then known as the College of West Anglia Academy Trust (CWA), received a pre-termination warning because of the school’s “unacceptably low” standards.

Mr Ramsey added: “With the pre-termination notice we agreed to find another sponsor.”